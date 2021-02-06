Great Western Freeport has 'limited' benefits trade expert says
A bid to create a regional free port zone has been submitted to government despite criticism of its benefits.
If the plans are accepted, the Great Western Freeport will create a customs area at Royal Portbury and Avonmouth Docks near Bristol where products can be shipped in without paying a tariff.
Metro mayor Tim Bowles said the investment would create jobs in a "more competitive" post-Brexit world.
Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewzska said the free port would only "shift" jobs.
The West of England Combined Authority (Weca) is leading the region's bid after the government announced plans to create 10 free ports across the UK using £200m in seed funding.
"This gives us the opportunity to create tens of thousands more jobs for people, integrate the plans that we've already got around the combined authorities, investment for skills and business support and attract even more investment into the region," the Conservative politician said.
"That just shows the exciting opportunity and that's been based on really strong research and evidence."
The relaxed planning laws at a free port also means goods can bypass customs.
If created, the Great Western Freeport would also include tax sites at Severnside, J21 near Weston-Super-Mare and the Gravity Business Park near Bridgwater, Somerset.
Founder of Trade and Borders Consultancy, Dr Jerzewzska, said local authorities should be "careful" with claims it could bring thousands of jobs.
"The impact of that is bound to be limited.
"It doesn't create jobs it shifts jobs, so a creation of jobs within the free port means hollowing out other regions which obviously is never a great idea as it creates perhaps an inequality between different regions," she said.
Bristol's Labour mayor Marvin Rees said he was "open" to the idea but he needed more evidence that it would generate jobs for Bristol people and would not lead to a "displacement of jobs".
Weca expects a response to its bid by March.
