Repairs to start on Georgian-era Cleveland Pools near Bath
Britain's last surviving Georgian outdoor swimming pool is due to reopen to the public following restoration work starting in spring.
A £5.7m restoration project seeks to restore Cleveland Pools, near Bath, to its former glory.
Work was due to begin last year on the structure built in 1815 but plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Repair work is on course to start in the next few months, with a public reopening planned for summer 2022.
When it reopens for public swimming, it could become one of the first open air pools in the UK to be naturally treated and will be heated by pumps in the adjacent River Avon.
Plans for the site include a separate children's pool that will also be heated, outdoor lounging areas and a pontoon for River Avon access.
'Significant step'
The original Georgian changing cubicles will be renovated.
The Cleveland Pools Trust has also revealed new branding for the lido that closed to the public in 1984.
Anna Baker, Project Director, is one of the founding members of the campaign set up in 2004 to save the site from dilapidation.
Ms Baker said: "This year marks a significant step change as we finally start construction work to bring the site back to life for public use.
"We have recently completed a project to refresh our identity, to align with this new phase and remind the public of what the project is all about."
In 2003 the site was added to the English Heritage Buildings at Risk Register and in 2006 it was given Grade II* listed status.
Two years ago it was awarded £4.7m in a National Lottery grant with an additional £800,000 generated by fundraising.