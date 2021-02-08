Bristol 'riot' Tesco gets alcohol licence a decade later
A supermarket at the centre of two nights of rioting 10 years ago has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.
The Tesco Express on Stokes Croft in Bristol was originally refused an alcohol licence following residents' concerns about street drinking.
Violence broke out in April 2011 after a police raid on a nearby squat that was occupied by anti-Tesco campaigners.
A Bristol City Council licensing committee granted permission but only between 9am and 9pm.
People on Stokes Croft, well known for its street art and independent businesses, protested against the opening of the store and continued to lobby against it after the riots.
Campaigners even took the decision to allow planning permission for the store to the High Court.
Two nights of violence broke out on 21 April that year after police raided a squat known as Telepathic Heights. Officers believed petrol bombs intended for the Tesco shop were being made inside.
Eight officers were injured and several arrests were made following clashes between around 300 protestors and around 160 police.
A third night of rioting followed a week later, after a further peaceful protest against the presence of Tesco.
The store and other nearby shops were badly damaged by rocks and missiles. Tesco re-opened a month later.
Bristol artist Banksy produced a "souvenir poster" marking the riots. The proceeds from the limited edition print were given the local groups including the People's Republic of Stokes Croft community organisation.
Tesco and The Peoples' Republic of Stokes Croft have been approached for comment.