Covid-19: Extra testing opens in Bristol and South Gloucestershire
- Published
Additional testing to track and suppress the spread of a Covid-19 variant has been rolled out in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
People who do not have symptoms but live in 24 postcode areas are "strongly encouraged" to get tested.
Additional testing has been introduced in Worcestershire and Sefton after the South Africa variant was found.
Bristol City Council's director of public health said people should follow existing health advice.
Christina Gray said: "The message remains the same, there's no difference or change to our public health message.
"Act as if you're infected, act as if everyone else is infectious. Hands, face, space and ventilate."
The surge testing uses PCR tests which are sent off to laboratories for analysis.
Anyone living in the postcode areas can turn up without booking a test at three new centres which opened on Sunday, as long as they do not feel ill.
They are at:
- Bristol & Bath Science Park, Dirac Crescent, Emersons Green
- Bristol City Council Rapid Testing Centre, at 17-18 Wellington Road
- Imperial Retail Park, in Hartcliffe Way
Anyone who does feel ill should book a coronavirus test in the normal way.
People living in the following postcode areas are now encouraged to get tested:
BS1 3
BS2 0
BS2 8
BS2 9
BS3 5
BS4 4
BS5 6
BS5 7
BS6 5
BS8 2
BS9 4
BS5 0
BS6 6
BS14 9
BS16 1
BS16 2
BS16 3
BS16 5
BS16 6
BS16 7
BS16 9
BS37 8
BS8 3 (only within Bristol City Council boundary)
BS14 0 (only within Bristol City Council boundary)