Kingswood murder: Arrest after man in his 20s dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 20s who suffered a "serious injury" near Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called by paramedics to a house in Kennard Road in Kingswood at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
The injured man died shortly after. His family are aware and will be supported by a specialist liaison officer.
A 25-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.
Det Con Darren Hannant, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the property had been cordoned off so further inquiries could take place.
"We know this incident will cause concern to those living in the local area so there will be additional patrols of the area over the coming days," he said.
