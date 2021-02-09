Bristol food app brings 'hope' back to food industry
- Published
Independent food venues say the launch of a delivery app is giving them "hope" for their future after lockdown ends.
The Bristol British Association of Independents (BARBI) App will take on 40 enterprises, with more waiting to join in the near future.
Companies that use it will pay a 15 percent commission, which they claim is half of what some rival apps ask for.
Owner of Thali Café in Easton Pepe Blanco said the small fee will help his venue "survive" past the pandemic.
BARBI will be lowering their commission rate even further once the app is fully operational after it is launched on 12 February.
Mr Blanco said: "We wanted to choose a partnership with the bigger apps but instead it feels like we work for them and that has damaged our feelings toward the whole process.
"The income of our restaurant from apps was about 15 percent before the pandemic but now it's 90 percent so right now delivering food through apps is keeping us alive and helping us to survive.
"This new app is a breath of fresh air."
Owner of the Volunteer Tavern brewery for 10 years, Pete Gibbs, said: "It gives me hope for my business and it's doing things that will genuinely help the hospitality sector in Bristol, that gives me a lot of faith for the future.
"Also because BARBI is charging a lower commission than the bigger ones we'll be able to sell more cheaply."
However, a Deliveroo spokeswoman said their commission rates "are not fixed" and are set in discussion with restaurant partners.
She said: "We have a positive track record of responding to the needs of our small restaurant partners during this challenging time and this will continue to be our absolute priority."
'Help our businesses'
Co-founder of Bristol BARBI Brendan Murphy said: "The rates that the international organisations are charging are really worrying to us so it just makes sense to do something that will help our businesses stay open."
