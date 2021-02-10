Bristol Aardman youth campaign tackles mental health fears
The people behind Wallace and Gromit have worked with 17- to 24-year-olds to launch a mental health campaign online.
The 'What's Up With Everyone?' short film series made by Aardman Studios looks at five mental health issues that are affecting young people the most.
The project aims to tackle the rise in mental health concerns for the age group during the pandemic.
Students who took part in the project said the issues they looked at are the ones that often get "ignored".
The series focuses on loneliness, competitiveness, perfectionism, independence and social media.
University of Nottingham professor of Health Humanities, Paul Crawford, alongside research teams from other universities and young people's mental health expert, Dr Dominique Thompson, were all involved the research behind the campaign.
The Mental Health Foundation, Mental Wellbeing charity and Happy Space also contributed.
University of the West of England student Charlotte Butler Blondel voiced Tai in the short film about competitiveness.
Miss Butler Blondel said the issues they focused on were often "ignored" and hoped that when people watch the films they would "talk about them more" .
She said: "I know a lot of people who have TikTok and I have too, but the comments on there are filled with people who are so jealous of people's figures and their lifestyles.
"It's not a healthy thing."
Bristol film student Matthew Cox voiced Merve in the film about loneliness.
He said he hopes it helps others "educate themselves" about mental health issues.
Mr Cox said: "There is still a taboo around everything.
"You see students who are unfortunately ending their lives.
"It needs be treated as if it's a physical illness; treat it the same way we treat cancer."
Aardman's interactive and creative director Neil Pyner, who helped produce the series, said the team "really wanted to make a difference" for young people.
He said: "If it makes people step back and start a conversation then I think we've done our job."
The series is now available online and on social media.