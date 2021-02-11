SGS College launches maths course food delivery scheme
A college is delivering food to people who enrol on a new maths GCSE course.
South Gloucestershire and Stroud (SGS) College, in Bristol, said there was a link between education and food poverty which had been amplified during the pandemic.
The Food for Thought scheme aims to encourage adults aged 19 plus to do a free maths GCSE course at home.
While studying on the eight-week course, college staff will safely deliver a food parcel worth £25.
The parcel will contain fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned items, staple ingredients and cleaning products. Learners will also be provided with learning materials by a member of the SGS home study team.
Matt Davis, from the college, said the demand for maths courses had been "on the rise during lockdown", with parents or guardians looking to upskill to support children with their schoolwork.
If the scheme is successful the college said it might extend the food parcel initiative to other subject areas.
Katie, who did not want to give her full name, from Patchway, said: "I've never gained any maths qualifications and since lockdown started I've been looking to change that.
"The bonus of food deliveries provides some much needed stress relief while I study."
'Inspire into education'
So far 120 people have enrolled on the course which is offered to households within a three miles radius of the Filton SGS College campus, or in Patchway, Emersons Green or Severn Beach.
Project co-ordinator Laura Gaiger, who has been delivering the food parcels, said it was a "really positive project to be a part of".
Mark Jones, head of academic studies at SGS College, added that they were "profoundly aware" of the impact lockdown was having on their 16 to 18 cohort but also their adult learners.
"This way we can combine supporting those people with a longer vision to inspire them into education or to think about their employment opportunities post-pandemic," he said.
