Police probe after girl, 12, grabbed at Bristol nature reserve
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Police are investigating after a man approached and grabbed a 12-year-old girl at a nature reserve.
It happened at the Northern Slopes on Wedmore Vale in Bristol on Monday morning.
The girl managed to run away and her father reported it to police at 11:41 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and said additional patrols were being carried out in the area to reassure residents.
Det Insp Clem Goodwin: "The girl has given a description of the man as being aged between 30 and 40, wearing a black thin jacket and black trousers. He may have been missing a glove."
Anyone who recognises the man's description, or has any information which could help, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 5221027754.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.