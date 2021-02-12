Lockdown saw 'inevitable' rise in domestic abuse, police say
- Published
Reported cases of domestic abuse rose by 10% in 2020 with lockdowns having an "inevitable" impact, police said.
Rosie, whose ex-partner was jailed after fracturing her skull, said she was "lucky to have left with her life".
Avon and Somerset Police logged 2,000 more cases of domestic abuse crimes last year than in 2019.
The force said the rise could be due to increased reporting adding that victims fleeing domestic abuse were exempt from coronavirus restrictions.
Supt Deryck Rees said the force takes reports of domestic abuse "extremely seriously" and was working to "make sure all victims are receiving the support they need".
Mr Rees continued: "We are still here and we're still listening. If you suspect, or you are experiencing domestic abuse, we urge you to seek help as soon as possible."
Sarah O'Leary, the chief executive of Next Link charity, said it had "remained open and responsive throughout lockdown" and that it could still "react to people who need help and support".
She said it received 5,700 reports of people needing help in March 2019 and had received 7,500 reports in March 2020 - an increase of more than 30%.
Rosie (not her real name), is one such person who been helped by Next Link. Her ex-partner was jailed for 25 months after he fractured her skull.
She said: "The lockdown started to happen really fast and I was very scared. I had been made redundant and I knew that he had been furloughed at the start of the pandemic.
"I was convinced - or he'd had me convinced - that he had changed his life around.
"I was in bed, it was a Sunday morning and he had been up all night. I was woken up by him dragging me out of bed by my hair.
"He dragged me around and was slamming my head against every kind of doorframe and surface along the way. He was drunk to the point that he was unrecognisable.
"At one point I tried to escape from the front door but he pulled me back so hard that my neck flew backwards.
"I had a fractured skull, we were in the middle of the pandemic and the hospitals were almost like a no-go area.
"But I decided after he carried on harassing me that I couldn't live my life in this way.
"I knew my life would be turned upside down and I couldn't live in my home anymore.
"I knew all these things were going to happen and I just needed to build up the courage to call somebody and get some help.
"I called the police 11 days after it happened. He was arrested the same day. They dealt with the situation in a really considerate way. They didn't make me feel that I wouldn't be believed."
Avon and Somerset's Police and Crime Commissioner, Sue Mountstevens, said: "Being stuck at home at the moment can be a bit like Groundhog Day but just think if Groundhog Day was unsafe.
"We just have to keep shouting louder and louder: Victims do not need to stay at home."
For information and support on domestic abuse, contact:
Police: 999 press 55 when prompted if you can not speak freely
Next Link: 0117 925 0680
Refuge UK-wide 24-hour helpline: 0808 2000 247
Welsh Women's Aid Live Fear Free 24-hour helpline: 0808 80 10 800
Scotland National Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriages 24-hour helpline: 0800 027 1234
Northern Ireland Domestic Abuse 24-hour helpline: 0808 802 1414
Men's Advice Line 0808 801 0327