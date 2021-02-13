Bristol: Teenager stabbed in "vicious" street attack
A teenager is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in a "vicious" attack.
The 17-year-old suffered a number of knife wounds in the assault which happened at about 20:00 GMT on Friday, in Ridgeway Road, Bristol.
Paramedics were called and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man was arrested on Friday evening but has been released without charge and appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
Det Insp Roger Doxsey, of the major crime investigations team, said: "The victim remains in hospital at this time and is in a critical, but stable, condition.
"This was a vicious attack and a police scene remains in place at this time. Additional patrols are also planned and I'd urge anyone with concerns to speak with those officers."
A search of the area was conducted by officers on foot and the police helicopter following the attack.
"We understand there were a number of people in the park near Moorlands Road around the time of this incident and would particularly appeal for them to contact the police with any information, however small it may seem," added Mr Doxsey.
