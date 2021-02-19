Bristol stabbing: Teenagers charged over attack on boy, 17
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Bristol.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and a girl, also 16, was charged with conspiracy to murder after the attack in Fishponds, at about 20:00 GMT on 12 February.
They were due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The victim was found with a number of stab wounds on Ridgeway Road and remains in hospital.
A man, 18, and a boy, 16, who were earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.
Two other people who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge.
