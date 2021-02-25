Covid survivor 'has no memory' of two months in hospital
A 49-year-old man who was on a life support machine with Covid-19 nearly a year ago says he still has "no memory" of those two months of his life.
John Biddle, from Bristol, was admitted to hospital on 27 March and within days was on life support in London.
His wife Chris was told he might not survive but Mr Biddle said he "doesn't remember anything" and his last memory was being at the Cheltenham races.
He said: "It's probably a good thing from what I understand I went through."
Mr Biddle, from the Highridge area of the city, was put on a ventilator at the Bristol Royal Infirmary at the end of March.
Two days later he was taken to London's Royal Brompton and placed on an ECMO machine, a form of life support only used in the most extreme cases.
In May he returned home.
"It was really difficult and hard work, I could only walk a few yards without getting out of breath and tired.
"But I'm getting there and I really do feel lucky. It is a hard, brutal disease," he said.
A month ago, he had to have the top of his thumb and finger removed as a result of his ordeal.
'Learning process'
Once his hand has healed he said he was hoping to go back to work as a groundsman for South Gloucestershire Council.
"I've got to work out how to use my hand again," he said.
"It's just a learning process and another hurdle to get over, but I'm sure I'll get there and it's a little reminder of what I went through."
His wife Chris said it had "been tough" but they were "very lucky".
"From what he was, he couldn't walk and now his breathing's fine and he's been given the all clear from the Brompton so it is amazing really," she said.
