'Grooming' detective 'not warned about behaviour'
A detective who "groomed" and allegedly sexually assaulted a colleague would have been sacked had he not resigned, a misconduct panel found.
It said the officer, who was employed by Avon and Somerset Police, sexually harassed one woman and behaved "unacceptably" towards two others.
More senior officers were aware of concerns over his conduct but took no action to warn him over it, it found.
The force said the case showed police must "uphold the highest standards".
The disciplinary panel found the officer, referred to as DC X, had committed gross misconduct and caused "significant harm" to a junior colleague, Witness A, who has since left the force.
Witness A complained of being "brainwashed" after he told her he had suffered domestic abuse in the past.
'Tongue down throat'
She later disclosed to him that she had been sexually assaulted years before but told the panel it was a sign of the "power" he had over her.
That culminated in him "shoving his tongue down [Witness A's] throat" after they met in a remote location, and "more aggressive touching" at the same place on another occasion.
No criminal charges have been brought because Witness A does not want to pursue a criminal complaint.
DC X had admitted kissing her but had claimed it was consensual.
The panel found language used by DC X to one colleague was "unacceptable" and "inappropriate and overly familiar" with another.
No one involved in the case can be named for legal reasons.
'Misbehaviour'
Chairwoman of the panel Jenny Tallentire said it found DC X's "misbehaviour was rooted in his general attitude towards female colleagues" and recommended he be barred from joining any police force.
"The evidence suggested that the supervisors or superior officers were aware of concerns around DC X's behaviour towards female colleagues and that he was not given warnings about his behaviour," she said.
"However, that does not absolve DC X of responsibility for his behaviour and, prior to this, no other officers were aware of the extent of the behaviour of DC X towards his female colleagues."
Ch Insp Jane Wigmore, the force's temporary head of professional standards, welcomed the decision that DC X would have been dismissed with immediate effect.
"This case is a reminder of the need for police officers to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and integrity", she said.