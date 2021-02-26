Man tried to kill Bristol woman after £100k theft
A man who tried to murder a disabled woman after stealing £100,000 from her has been jailed for more than 11 years.
Barry Riley attempted to smother Ann Skelton, 75, with a pillow at her home in Westbury-on-Trym, in Bristol, on 10 March 2018.
Police said the depths of the 62-year-old's criminality "knew no bounds".
Riley, of East Morton in West Yorkshire, admitted attempted murder and was found guilty of fraud having pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Riley, who provided care for Ms Skelton and had power of attorney over her finances, had stolen £100,000 over a period of more than two years, Avon and Somerset Police said.
"Even on the day of the failed attempt to kill Ann Skelton, Riley went to the cash point to withdraw more of her money," said Det Sgt Craig Basil.
Bristol Crown Court heard how Ms Skelton, who had a degenerative physical condition, had pressed an alarm to alert other care staff when Riley placed a pillow over her face.
'Fabricated story'
"Barry Riley claimed he was carrying out a mercy killing because of Ms Skelton's condition and he said she'd asked him to help end her life," Det Sgt Basil added.
"His fabricated story was dismissed by the judge, who ruled that he'd gone to her room that night to kill her, and that his actions were at least partly to hide the fact he'd defrauded her.
"This was a cold and calculating attack on a woman unable to defend herself."
Ms Skelton, who was unable to talk due to her condition and used a keyboard to communicate, died in hospital a few months after the attack, but a post-mortem found no link between the incident and the cause of death.
Riley was given a sentence of 11 years and eight months for attempted murder, with a four year and six months sentence for fraud to be served at the same time.
