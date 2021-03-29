Avon and Somerset PCC candidates 2021
- Published
Residents across Avon and Somerset Police's area will have the chance to vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), in May.
The PCC elections are held every four years and the position has been held by Sue Mountstevens since 2012.
In January 2019 she announced that she would not seek re-election for a second time.
Ballots will be held on the same day as the local council elections so that voters can cast their ballots at the same time.
The candidates for the new Avon and Somerset PCC are:
- Cleo Lake (Green). The former Lord Mayor of Bristol is a founding member of the Countering Colston campaign.
- Kerry Barker (Lab). A barrister who has worked in criminal justice for many years - he came second in 2016.
- Mark Shelford (Cons). Ex-Army officer and councillor. He has promised an immediate review into the efficiency of Avon and Somerset Police if elected.
- Heather Shearer (Lib Dems). She is currently the vice chair of the police and crime panel that scrutinises the work of the PCC.
- John Smith (Independent). The current deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.
Here is a guide to what PCCs do in their official capacity.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk