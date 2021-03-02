Bristol illegal Halloween rave: Four plead guilty
Four people who attended an illegal rave in a disused warehouse have admitted a number of charges.
About 700 people attended the gathering in Yate, near Bristol, on 31 October and some threw objects at police officers when they were told to leave.
The event's organiser, a man in his 30s, was arrested the next day for breaching coronavorus restrictions and was fined £10,000 in November.
Pre-sentencing reports for the four defendants are due on 6 April.
The following pleaded guilty to all charges at Bristol Magistrates' Court earlier:
- Alex Rodgers, 22, from Bideford, Devon, admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a count of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
- Aaron Fragel, 23, from Totnes, Devon, admitted one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or to provoke violence, one count of obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and another count of failing to leave the land.
- Nick Swanson, 24, from Bristol, admitted one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or to provoke violence and another count of failing to leave the land.
- Amy Capel, 28, from London, admitted one count of assaulting an emergency worker and another of failing to leave the land.
The power supply had been cut to the building but an alternative power source was used for equipment, police said.
At the time it was illegal to hold events with more than 30 people attending.
Police said officers were faced with "an intolerable, hostile situation" and "deserved credit for the courageous and professional manner in which they handled it".
Avon and Somerset Police's Det Supt Lisa Simpson said "the aggressive and dangerous antics" of people who attacked officers was "inexcusable and unacceptable".
Six men were fined a combined total of more than £3,000 for their actions at the rave in February.