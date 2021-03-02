BBC News

St Catherine's Place shopping centre revamp rejected

image captionFirmstone's plans to revive St Catherine's Place have been rejected for a second time

Plans to transform a run-down shopping centre in Bristol have been rejected by the city council for a second time.

Developer Firmstone planned to turn St Catherine's Place shopping centre into high-rise flats, shops, offices and a cinema.

The planning inspector upheld the initial decision from 2020, ruling the scheme was poorly designed and would have an adverse impact on the area.

Councillors are expected to approve scaled-down plans later this week.

The decision follows a six-day public inquiry in January over the £50 million regeneration of the site in East Street, Bedminster.

Loss of daylight

The proposed development of 205 homes in five blocks of flats, up to 17 storeys high, was deemed to be detrimental to the existing community.

In his ruling on 19 February, planning inspector David Wildsmith said the plans would not be of a high quality design and would have caused loss of daylight to neighbours, primarily in Catherine's House.

There was also concern the proposal would fail to provide any guaranteed affordable housing and would have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

While Mr Wildsmith acknowledged that it would offer social, economic and environmental benefits; the developer's failure to agree the necessary transport contributions with the council meant the "adverse impacts of the proposal would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits".

image copyrightFirmstone
image captionDevelopers have since submitted scaled back plans to include fewer properties

However, planners were more optimistic about the revised scheme which has been recommended for approval by councillors.

The scaled-down proposals feature three buildings for flats up to 14 storeys high, with some in converted shop space.

It also promises more public open space including a children's play area and park as well as a landscaped walking and cycling route from Dalby Road to Mill Lane.

The new look design is set to be decided by the council's planning committee on 4 March 2021.

