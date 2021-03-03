Bristol race attack: Mum of victim says it 'ruined our lives'
The mother of an NHS worker seriously injured by a car in a suspected racially-aggravated attack, says the incident has "ruined our lives".
A car was driven at Hivaka Tjitendero's 21-year-old son Katungua, near Southmead Hospital, Bristol, last July.
She appealed to the people who carried out the attack, and their families, to "do the right thing" and come forward.
"How does any parent go on with their life knowing that their son did that. How do you sleep at night?" she said.
Ms Tjitendero and her family have launched a fresh appeal for information into the attack which took place on Monks Park Avenue, at about 16.30 BST on 22 July.
Katungua had just finished his shift at Southmead Hospital when he was attacked. No one has been charged over the incident, which police are treating as racially-aggravated, due to the language allegedly used by the car's occupants.
"They are out there. We don't know who they are. Whoever did that to my son has ruined our lives," said Ms Tjitendero.
"How could a human being do that to another human being just because of the colour of his skin?
"Any mum or anyone out there who is feeling the pain as well, I think they should do the right thing and the people who did this to my son, they've got family.
"I don't know how you can just sit there and get on with your life while our lives have been in trauma," she added.
Katungua's stepfather Edward said he had faith that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
"Let's hope that they have the courage to come forward but I've absolutely no doubt that they will be found and they will face justice," he said.
"They will be exposed, there's no doubt about that whatsoever. That's only a matter of time."
Katungua is a student and musician who performs under the name K or K-Dogg. He says he still suffers from some pain and undergoes therapy to help his mental recovery.
He said: "Physically, I'm doing all right but I still get pains in my right leg. Mentally I'm just trying to concentrate on things that will improve me forward in life.
"I've obviously got to get on with my life. It's definitely had a bad effect on me, I went through a traumatic experience and I nearly died."
Det Ch Insp Mike Buck from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said police were focusing on forensic evidence as he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"They might have been friends with the people responsible back in July but those things can change. What I would say is do the right thing now," he said.
"There's not the evidence to charge people at this stage. Where we're focusing now and have been for some time is on the forensic evidence but that's quite a slow and delicate piece of work."
