West mayor 'disappointed' after Bristol freeport bid rejected
- Published
A mayor has said he is "bitterly disappointed" after a freeport bid in Bristol was rejected.
Eight new freeports were announced as part of the Budget on Wednesday but The Great Western Freeport at Bristol Port and sites in Somerset was turned down.
West of England regional mayor Tim Bowles said the tariff free zone would have created thousands of jobs.
The treasury has said the decision was reached in an "open and transparent allocation process".
A government spokesperson said the "specific locations were chosen in a fair, open and transparent allocation process".
They added they will "shortly publish the rationale behind the selection of these freeport locations".
Conservative, Mr Bowles, added: "I still believe the strength of our region and economy could have made us an exemplar of how modern freeports could be a success.
"We had widespread support across the region for the bid which the Government have told us met their criteria, so I look forward to a prompt and detailed explanation from ministers about why they did not take our bid forward."
The West of England Combined Authority which is led by the metro mayor, had submitted its bid in January.
Mr Bowles added that his team now plans to explore options for "next steps".
