High-rise flats approved for Bedminster shopping centre
Plans to redevelop a run-down shopping centre into high-rise apartment blocks have been approved.
The revised proposal to transform St Catherine's Place in Bedminster, Bristol was approved on Thursday.
The approved plans, which do not feature any affordable housing, include three tower blocks, the tallest of which is 14 storeys high.
Initial plans were rejected following an appeal last month due to the adverse impact it would have on the local area.
The majority of the 180 homes, comprising one and two bedroom apartments, will be based in the 14-storey tower block which will be built at the corner of Dalby Avenue and Stafford Street.
The other residences will be located in a seven-storey high-rise at the bend of Dalby Avenue and a five-storey block on East Street.
A small park and courtyard garden also feature in the approved design.
An agent for Firmstone said the "high quality urban regeneration scheme" would "revitalise" St Catherine's Place shopping centre and make a "huge difference" to the local economy.
However, some neighbours remained concerned about the high-rise build, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Seven residents who spoke against the proposal said it did not provide enough affordable housing or family homes, and the shadows cast by the tall buildings would harm the "wellbeing and happiness" of residents.
In total the council received 59 objections to the revised plans from members of the public. A councillor also lodged an objection and 43 people wrote in support of the scheme.
Bristol City Council has a 30 per cent affordable homes target for developments of more than 14 homes, but an independent assessment found it was not possible to guarantee any on the site at this time, according to an officer.
Green councillor Stephen Clarke, who abstained from the vote, said: "I'm desperate to support the shops in East Street, I can see them dying on their feet."
"But I'm still very concerned about the height, scale and massing of the main block."
Some local business have supported the development.
Simon Dicken, chair of the Bedminster Business Improvement District, said: "I cannot overstate how much we need this development to turn around the fortunes of what at times can seem like a forgotten part of Bedminster."
It is understood the developer must review the provision of affordable housing twice during construction.