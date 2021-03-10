Bristol: Hartcliffe Community Farm handed to new tenants
- Published
A city farm is to reopen under new management after an eviction notice was served on the current tenants.
Hartcliffe Community Farm is to be taken over by neighbouring Windmill Hill City Farm and environmental group Heart of BS13.
Bristol City Council, which owns the land, said it is working towards a "managed handover" with the safety of animals being the priority.
But the current tenant has told the BBC that he does not want to leave.
The volunteer-run farm, which opened in 1979, has faced funding issues in the past.
In February 2020, the council served an eviction notice and said the failure of management was having a detrimental effect on the animals.
The team was then given a nine month lease extension to figure out a plan.
Then in October, Bristol City Council ran an open call for expressions of interest to take over.
The current manager of Hartcliffe Community Farm, Rocky Pearce, said despite the eviction notice he is still onsite and he does not want to leave.
Steve Sayers, chief executive at Windmill Hill City Farm, said: "There is a long way to go and a lot of work to be done before Hartcliffe Community Farm can re-open to the public."
The earliest the farm could reopen is thought to be in autumn 2021.