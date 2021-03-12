Bristol mayor receives racist emails after slave reparations plan passed
Bristol's deputy mayor said she and the mayor have been subjected to a "relentless" and "co-ordinated" campaign of racist emails.
Asher Craig said it began after the council passed an "atonement and reparations" plan for Bristol's role in the transatlantic slave trade.
She said: "Mayor Marvin Rees received over 4,500 and I received nearly 2,000 race hate emails in less than a week."
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating.
Ms Craig said since the motion was passed there had been a "daily onslaught" of emails.
"I think we just become immune to it," she said.
"It sounds really bad, having to get used to something like that, but if I did we wouldn't be able to do what we do here for the city."
Charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) described it as unprecedented.
"I must admit, even I'm horrified to see the actual level of abuse that has been levied at them," said Alex Raikes, from SARI.
Supt Andy Bennett, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We condemn any form of hate crime and we take all reports extremely seriously."