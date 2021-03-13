BBC News

Bristol Banksy: Sneezing woman artwork to be auctioned

image captionThe Banksy artwork was lifted from the side of the house by a crane on Friday

Banksy artwork removed from the wall of a house in Bristol is set to be sold in an online auction.

The mural, entitled Aachoo!! appeared on the outside of a semi-detached house in Totterdown in December and was removed by a crane on Friday.

The artwork depicts a woman sneezing so hard that she loses her false teeth.

Netherlands-based auctioneers Hessink's has confirmed it will be offering the item for sale at a public auction to be held in the coming weeks.

image captionThe artwork was boarded-up and out of sight for several weeks before it was removed for auction

It was spotted at the bottom of one of the steepest streets in the UK, Vale Street, on 12 December, with Banksy confirming it was his on Instagram shortly afterwards.

When viewed with the road level, it looked as if the woman's sneeze was blowing the houses over.

image copyrightTristan Kay
image captionBanksy revealed the piece was his on Instagram

Hessink's is based in the city of Zwolle in the Netherlands and has a history of selling the artist's work.

Recent Banksy sales have included items created in Liverpool, including Never Liked the Beatles and Gangsta Rat.

