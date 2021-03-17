Former Bristol City goalkeeper jailed for rape
- Published
A former goalkeeper has been jailed for 10 years after raping and attempting to rape two separate women in nightclub toilets.
Alhaji Sesay, who played for Bristol City and the Sierra Leone national team, was described as a "sexual predator" who had subjected the women to "harrowing experiences".
Sesay, 22, was found guilty of one count of rape and two attempted rapes.
He was found not guilty of a second charge of rape and jailed for 10 years.
During the sentencing at Bristol Crown Court Judge Michael Cullum said Sesay, from Plumstead, London, was "a rapist and a sexual predator" who used "a veneer of charm and flirtatious behaviour" to put himself close to women who he perceived to be targets.
Sesay, who played for Bristol City's Under-23s, was arrested in July 2019 following an incident at Mbargo nightclub, on The Triangle, in Bristol, after he trapped a woman in a toilet cubicle and attempted to rape her.
The woman managed to break free and raised the alarm with her friends and door staff.
The court heard Sesay also followed a woman to the toilets at the Hart Lounge in Southgate, London, forcing himself into her cubicle where he committed rape and attempted rape.
That attack was investigated by the Met Police and in August last year he was charged in connection with both offences in Bristol and London.
Det Const Toby Hayes, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Alhaji Sesay would brazenly target women at random at nightclubs.
"The victims have all been through a harrowing experience.
"I want to pay tribute to their incredible bravery and courage for reporting the offences committed against them, for giving crucial evidence in court and for supporting our investigation, which has resulted in this dangerous sexual offender being brought to justice."