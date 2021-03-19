Crewkerne new homes application approved
Work to build 635 new homes on a greenbelt site in Somerset will start within months, after plans for the first phase were approved.
Taylor Wimpey intends to develop the Crewkerne Key Site to the east of the town in the next four years.
Neighbours said they were concerned about the loss of green space.
South Somerset Council approved the first 110 homes on Wednesday and said refusal risked less "ideal" sites being considered.
There is also outline planning permission for employment units and a 60-bed care home, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Move forward'
Sophie Larter and other residents staged a protest earlier in the month against the removal of lime trees for the development.
Addressing councillors at the planning meeting she said, "Our local countryside and green spaces have been a lifeline during lockdown.
"Why are you allowing the loss of further greenbelt land?"
Councillor Mike Best, who represents the Crewkerne ward, said that refusing these plans would see more housing be brought forward at less appropriate sites "like the one at the top of Kithill and Godwell Farm" and "like the 350 homes opposite the station".
He said owing to housing pressures less palatable options would continue to be presented "unless we can deliver this" at the Crewkerne Key Site.
"It's not ideal, but now is the time to move forward," he told the meeting.