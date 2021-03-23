Bristol Kill the Bill protest: Police release images
Police hunting protesters who attacked officers at a demonstration in Bristol have released images of 10 people wanted over the disorder.
Missiles were thrown and police vehicles were set on fire at the Kill the Bill march on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the investigation would be "one of the largest" in its history.
Eight people have been arrested and one man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
The 28-year-old, from the Bedminster Down area of Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is next due to appear at the same court on 10 June.
Seven men, aged between 20 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have been released under investigation.
The ongoing operation to track down suspects from Sunday night's disorder involved 100 staff, the force said.
Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: "The investigation into Sunday's disgraceful scenes of violence will undoubtedly be one of the largest in Avon and Somerset Police's history.
"Hundreds of hours of digital material has already been reviewed and images of the first 10 people detectives want to talk to about Sunday's events have been identified."
Officers and staff are working their way through more than two terabytes' worth of CCTV footage, plus footage from about 100 officers' body-worn cameras and more than 100 videos submitted by the public.
"This will take a considerable amount of time," the force said and urged people with information about anyone in the photos to make contact with police.
Twenty-one officers were injured, two seriously, when the demonstration turned violent and about 500 protesters descended on Bridewell police station in the city centre.
Police vehicles, including a community police station, were set alight and the police station was sprayed with graffiti and had its windows smashed.
