Kill the Bill Bristol protests: police action at demo
- Published
Police are preparing to disperse protesters at a second night of protests in Bristol.
On Tuesday night around 130 people protesting at the government's new Police and Crime Bill gathered at College Green.
It comes just two days after another protest turned violent, with several officers from Avon and Somerset police injured and police cars torched.
The force said it had to act due to lockdown restrictions.
In a tweet, police said officers had attempted to engage with demonstrators earlier in the evening and asked them to move on.
It said: "Specially trained public order officers are beginning to disperse a protest from College Green in Bristol.
"Officers had engaged with protestors and asked them to move on but tents and a sound system were set up.
"We remain in lockdown and we cannot allow this gathering to continue."
Ch Supt Claire Armes earlier said that "all necessary and proportionate enforcement action will be taken".
A YouTube livestream appearing to be from the demonstration showed large numbers of police with some officers on horseback and others with dogs lined up.
Shouts of "our streets" and "shame on you" could be heard.