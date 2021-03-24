Bristol Kill the Bill protest: More images released after violence
Police have published eight more images of people they want to trace after a protest in Bristol turned violent.
Missiles were thrown and police vehicles were set on fire at the Kill the Bill march on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police has already released 14 pictures of people they want to speak to.
Eight people have so far been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and one man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Those held on suspicion of violent disorder, aged between 20 and 44, have been released pending further inquiries.
Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said the investigations into what she called "disgraceful scenes of violence" would be one of the largest in the force's history.
"The fact we're investigating 40 assaults on officers and a member of the media as the result of one incident shows the scale of wanton disorder which took place that night," she added.
"Through painstaking work to examine more than two terabytes worth of digital footage, we believe we're making clear progress to identify those responsible and anticipate further images will be released soon.
"One of the people we believe we've already identified is a suspect in the fire which destroyed a mobile community police station."
The demonstration turned violent after about 500 protesters descended on Bridewell police station in the city centre after an earlier peaceful march against the government's new Police and Crime bill.
Police vehicles were set alight and the police station was sprayed with graffiti and had its windows smashed.
