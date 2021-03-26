Bristol protest: Kill the Bill march goes through city centre
- Published
Protesters have gathered for the third time in less than a week for a Kill the Bill demonstration.
A large crowd gathered on Bristol's College Green at 16:00 GMT before marching through the city centre.
The city's main bus company has halted services through the city centre to avoid the protest.
The first demonstration held last Sunday started off peacefully but descended into disorder.
Avon and Somerset Police estimated there were at least 300 protesters, and said that mounted police and dog units had been deployed.
Lines of officers and police vans are being used to block routes towards New Bridewell Street police station, where violence broke out on Sunday evening.
The protesters are opposed to the government's proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Currently going through Parliament, the legislation would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance.
Those convicted under the proposed legislation could face a fine or jail.
Sunday's demonstration started off peacefully with about 3,000 attending but descended into disorder when around 500 people marched on Bridewell Street.
Avon and Somerset Police is investigating assaults on 40 officers and one member of the media.
Nine people have been arrested in connection with the disorder, which saw officers attacked, police vehicles set on fire and the windows of a police station smashed.
A second protest took place on College Green on Tuesday night and resulted in 15 arrests.
'Do not come'
Earlier police urged people not to attend the protest because public gatherings are not currently permitted under coronavirus legislation.
Ch Supt Claire Armes said: "Once again, we remind everyone that we're still in a pandemic which has cost many lives and remains a significant challenge for our colleagues in the NHS.
"We have all sacrificed so much to stop the spread of this terrible disease and we're so close to a relaxation of the restrictions, when protest will again be possible.
"In Avon and Somerset we remain committed to facilitating peaceful protest when it's safe and lawful to do so, however gatherings remain a breach of Covid-19 restrictions and risk increasing the spread of coronavirus.
"We urge you not to come."
