Kill the Bill: Violent protest 'disgraceful', says prime minister
Violence at a third night of protests in Bristol has been condemned as "disgraceful" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Ten people were arrested after a Kill the Bill protest ended in scuffles.
Police said a "minority" of protesters "showed hostility" and arrests were made after a sit-down protest in front of a police station.
Mr Johnson said a "mob" was "intent on violence" after "bricks, bottles and fireworks" were thrown at police.
Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching regulations could be fined.
Protesters said they were unhappy about an element of the Police and Crime Bill, which would ban residing on any private or public land in vehicles without permission where they are causing "significant disruption, distress or harm to local communities".
Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property.
The police and the city have my full support.
Home Secretary Priti Patel also criticised the disorder and the "violence being directed towards the police".
"I'm in no doubt the silent, law-abiding majority will be appalled by the actions of this criminal minority," she said.
"Despite repeated warnings to disperse, it's clear these thugs were only intent on causing trouble.
"I am receiving regular updates and the police have my full support."
I’m in no doubt the silent, law-abiding majority will be appalled by the actions of this criminal minority.
The protest had started earlier in the day on College Green before moving during the evening to Bridewell police station, the scene of disorder on Sunday.
Police in riot gear blocked access to the road and protesters sat in front of them in response.
But, officers moved in after 22:00 GMT after the "atmosphere changed" and "people became physical".
Supt Mark Runacres, from Avon and Somerset Police said "reasonable force had to be used".
"This is not something we ever want to do but we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime, and protect people and property."
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds told BBC Breakfast that "whenever there is violence, that is completely unacceptable".
She said protesters should be using "other ways of expressing whatever dissatisfaction they have".
Asked whether the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which Labour has opposed, seeks to prevent the sort of scenes seen in Bristol, Ms Dodds said the party's criticism concerned "the lack of measures within that bill to protect women and girls".
