Protesters gather for Bristol Kill the Bill demonstration
- Published
Protesters are gathering in Bristol as part of another demonstration against the Police and Crime Bill.
Avon and Somerset Police estimated there were about 100 people on College Green at about 19:00 BST.
Those in attendance cheered a speech by organisers explaining their concerns about the new legislation which is making its way through Parliament.
It is the fourth such protest and the first held under lockdown easing.
One speaker who addressed the crowd just before 19:00 said: "The bill curtails the right to roam," and places further criminalisation on the traveller community "that are already harassed by police and subject to racism".
The speeches ended with a rallying cry for peace.
"The only way to do something about this is by pushing the message of peace. So please, everybody, keep it peaceful today."
On Monday, Avon and Somerset Police asked organisers to "engage" with officers to ensure the event did not breach Covid-19 regulations on public protests.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk