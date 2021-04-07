Bristol Kill the Bill violence: Further CCTV released by police
- Published
Pictures have been released of a further 13 people police want to identify after a protest descended into violent disorder in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said a total of 32 people have been arrested following the Kill the Bill protest on 21 March.
About 500 people marched on Bridewell Police Station, which was attacked, and police vehicles were set alight.
Two men, 23 and 36, and a 25-year-old woman, are the latest to be arrested.
Currently, the force is looking for 23 people it wants people to identify.
On Saturday, Ryan Roberts, 25, was remanded in custody after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with six offences relating to the riot.
He is accused of attempted arson with intent to endanger life by allegedly attempting to set fire to a police van, two charges of criminal damage, violent disorder and two charges of assaulting a police officer.
Roberts, of Easton, Bristol, will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 5 May.
Another three people have been charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order following the fifth Kill the Bill protest in the city on Saturday.
Rebecca Buckley, 26, of Wilson Street, Bristol, and Thomas William Rix, 37, of Kingsdown Parade, Bristol, were released on unconditional bail and will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
A 17-year-old boy will appear before Bristol Youth Court on 28 April. A 17-year-old girl has been referred to the Youth Panel for a decision.
A 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation.
Two men, aged 26 and 25, were given conditional cautions, Avon and Somerset Police said.