Whitfield Tabernacle: Grant for essential repairs awarded to chapel
A Grade I-listed church has been awarded a £137,859 grant towards its restoration.
Whitfield Tabernacle in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, was commissioned by preacher George Whitefield in 1741 but has been derelict for almost 30 years.
The money from Historic England will be used to stabilise the building, which was destroyed by a fire.
It is part of a multi-million pound project to regenerate Kingswood.
The tabernacle, which is on English Heritage's at-risk register, is to become a centre for community events.
It was originally a meeting house and base for Whitefield, one of the most important figures in Methodism.
He had previously spent much of his time preaching outdoors with his better-known friend and founder of the movement, John Wesley.
He wanted to provide a place of worship for the poor and labouring classes, who were often left out of organised religion.
The building was a modest structure with few decorative details, which is in-keeping with the movement's philosophy.
Ross Simmonds, regional director for Historic England, said: "The Whitfield Tabernacle is special for many reasons, from its architectural distinctiveness to its international significance as the birthplace of Methodism."