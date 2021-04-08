St Paul's explosion: House blast suspicious, police say
- Published
An explosion at a city centre house is being treated as suspicious by police.
The blast happened at about 02:00 BST at a property on St Nicholas Road in the St Paul's area of Bristol.
One witness said he saw a man running from the scene via the back garden of the house.
There have been no reports of any injuries but neighbouring homes have been evacuated as a precaution, and roads closed. Police are investigating and remain at the scene.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident but at this early stage we are treating it as suspicious."
Uthayakumar Kuddithamby, who lives next door to the damaged house, said fire crews "saved his life".
"We were told to go outside by the fire team, who were very quick," he said.
Mr Kuddithamby said he saw a "white man" running away from the back garden of the house shortly after the blast woke him and his daughter.
He said he thought the property was empty and up for sale.
Gas and electrical engineers are at the scene and there are road closures from St Nicholas Road and its junction with Grosvenor Road.
A diversion route has been set up via Ashley Road and police have advised people to avoid the area while the emergency services remain on site.