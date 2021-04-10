Bristol: Castle Park plans unveiled by developers
- Published
Plans to redevelop a derelict area of the city and reinstate streets lost during the Blitz have been released.
Three empty buildings at Castle Park in Bristol would be replaced with new office blocks, independent shops and restaurants.
Developers MPEC said it has carried out "lot of community engagement" to ensure residents' views were taken into consideration.
The Friends of Castle Park group say it is crucial developers "get it right".
MPEC commercial director, Roz Bird said: "We've done a lot of community engagement and made sure we've taken into consideration what Bristolians would want to see here.
"It's about bringing it alive, opening it up and making the connections between St Nick's Market, Castle Park, the Floating Harbour and Wine Street and for it to be a really inviting place."
The bombed out St Mary le Port tower would also be repaired and the church opened up to visitors.
The site was heavily bombed during the Bristol Blitz in 1940 and became a car park before being leased to the Bank of England and Norwich Union Insurance company for office buildings in the 1960s.
There have been previous proposals to develop the site but none have yet been approved by Bristol City Council.
The Friends of Castle Park group met the developer to take a first look at the latest plans.
Member of the group Russ Leith said: "A whole range of really positive feedback came from that.
"It's the most significant piece of land around the old city and it's crucial they get it right."
MEPC is holding a public consultation on the plans until 26 April.
Virtual public consultation meetings are set to be held on 21 and 22 April.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk