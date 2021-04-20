Bristol's Hellier brothers' music to be revived
- Published
The forgotten music of two brothers who played with some of the biggest stars of their era is being revived by one of their relatives.
Virtuoso musicians Cyril and Clifford Hellier grew up in Bristol and played their way around the world.
Many of their pieces received radio airtime from the 1930s to 1960s, but only one was ever recorded.
Now Cyril's granddaughter, a talented violinist in her own right, is raising money to record an album of their work.
Rose Hinton, who grew up in Suffolk and lives in Kent, said she felt a personal responsibility to keep the music alive.
"Clifford sadly died before I was born but I do remember my grandfather who was alive until I was around five years old.
"I can remember him sitting in his flat and telling stories in his wonderful, deep, rich voice.
"When I started on the violin aged six, mum was very aware of me being introduced to the music that her dad wrote. She was very proud of him and proud of his music."
Played with Sinatra
Cyril, a violinist, went to London's Savoy Hotel aged 19, in 1926, to play with the Savoy Orpheans band - one of the country's leading dance orchestras.
He also led some of the most famous big bands of the 1930s and 40s, playing for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Jack Hylton and Mantovani.
Pianist Clifford became an accompanist to stars like percussionist Teddy Brown and travelled the world performing and writing symphonies.
In World War Two he became head of musical entertainment for troops stationed in the West Country.
While they enjoyed impressive solo careers, the brothers wrote lots of pieces together, but only one survived as a recording.
Having followed in their footsteps by studying at London's Royal Academy of Music - where she received a first-class honours degree - Ms Hinton is fundraising to record an album of five pieces that Cyril and Clifford wrote.
"Lots of their music was unpublished and there's such a wealth of it," said Miss Hinton.
"I think it would be such a shame for it just to be left to be lost to time.
"I do feel a personal responsibility because I am a violinist and also their granddaughter and great niece. Nobody else will do this if I don't."