Edward Colston statue: Work has begun on new display
The statue of a slave trader that was toppled and thrown into a harbour is due to be housed in an £8,000 display.
Edward Colston's statue was pulled from its plinth during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol in June 2020.
Now Bristol City Council has confirmed it has placed a contract with a local company to create a "Colston Statue display", including a barrier.
Where and when the display will be is yet to be confirmed.
A spokesman for the council said the contract, worth £8,030, had been agreed with Beaufort Bespoke Ltd, a Keynsham-based joiners and fitters, earlier in April.
They added work has begun on constructing the display that will house the statue, along with the Black Lives Matter placards and signs that were left around the plinth when it was toppled.
The bronze statue was rescued from the water four days after it was pulled down on 7 June, and removed to be preserved at an undisclosed location.
The council spokesman added: "These costs [£8,030] relate to producing a temporary display that is designed to start a conversation about the statue's long-term future, and which includes a barrier to put around the statue while it is being exhibited.
"Further details over the content of this display will be released during the coming weeks, while the long-term future of the plinth and statue will be decided by the people of the city following the work of the History Commission."
Bristol City Council's museums department has been working in consultation with the We Are Bristol History Commission and the M-shed to develop plans of what should happen to the controversial statue.
