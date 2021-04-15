Bristol police dog put down after being injured chasing burglars
A police dog had to be put down after sustaining "severe" injuries chasing burglars.
Avon and Somerset Police said German shepherd Jet was hit by a train on Wednesday while pursuing suspects in Yate, South Gloucestershire.
Despite emergency veterinary treatment the "incredibly sad" decision was taken to put him to sleep.
"Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police," the force said.
The six-year-old, who was previously with Devon and Cornwall Police, joined Avon and Somerset in September 2020.
He was chasing suspects linked to a commercial burglary when he ran onto a railway line and was struck by a train.
Ch Insp Jason Shears said: "Jet was a determined and focused police dog who loved working in the many important roles our dogs perform in, all of which help to keep our communities safe.
"Jet and his handler had a very special bond which was cemented by the months of hard work and training carried out."
The suspects from the burglary remain at large.