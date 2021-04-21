Local elections 2021: How does Bristol City Council spend your money?
Local elections will be held in Bristol on Thursday 6 May.
Residents will be able to cast their ballot to elect city councillors and the Mayor of Bristol. Local elections were last held four years ago.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and from other income such as parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money is spent by Bristol City Council:
The city council has a budget of about £1.3bn and serves a population of about 464,000.
Another vote will also be held across Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire to elect the Combined Authority Mayor for the West of England (WECA).
A new Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner will also be elected.
Independent Sue Mountstevens, who was first elected PCC in 2012 and again in 2016, is not standing.
