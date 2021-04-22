Avon and Somerset Police pay damages to protesters wrongly fined
- Published
A police force has apologised and paid damages to four people who were unlawfully fined for protesting outside a court during the last lockdown.
Avon and Somerset Police had warned people gathering outside Bristol Magistrates' Court on 25 January that they would be breaking the law.
Four others accused of criminal damage to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston appeared at the court later.
The force said it accepts it "misinterpreted the regulations".
It said its officers had "an honest belief" that Rolland Dye, Taus Larsen, Ros Martin and Paula Richardson were committing offences when they were given fixed penalty notices outside the court.
But the force said it has now apologised to them.
It said officers' fining them was "motivated purely by a desire to protect the health of the public at the height of the pandemic".
The force now accepts it "curtailed" the people's rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
In the days leading up to 25 January, it had urged people to join online protests and not gather outside the magistrates' court.
We’re aware a protest may take place in Bristol tomorrow. Gatherings of more than 2 people, including protests, aren't allowed in the current lockdown & you could be fined for attending.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) January 24, 2021
Organisers encourage people to join an online protest instead. More: https://t.co/hbxjA26XSa pic.twitter.com/hjgtBERYLt
The statue of the slave trader was pulled down from a plinth and thrown into Bristol Harbour on 7 June.
Jake Skuse, 36, Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, and Sage Willoughby, 21, later appeared at the magistrates' court on 25 January.
Following other court appearances, they remain on bail and their trial is due to start at Bristol Crown Court on 13 December.
Mr Skuse, of Farley Close, Bristol; Ms Graham, of Colston Road, Bristol; Mr Ponsford, of Bishopstoke, Hampshire, and Mr Willoughby, of Gloucester Road, Bristol, were charged with causing criminal damage in December last year.