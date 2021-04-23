Singer David Gray joins charity walk for curlew birds
Singer David Gray has joined a fundraising walk to help highlight the plight of curlews.
The number of the birds in England has dropped by 60% in 40 years according to charity Curlew Action, because of "widespread changes to our countryside".
The walk is 28 miles (45km) from the Clifton Suspension Bridge to the curlew nests on the Somerset Levels.
Money raised will go to support groups who protect the bird's habitat.
"They're a bird that's always meant a lot to me and they're part of our heritage", said singer-songwriter Gray at the start of the walk.
"They're not valued perhaps in the same way as our poetry and Shakespeare but they're a part of the British Isles and the fact they're slipping away is horrifying."
The Curlew was once a common sight across the coasts and farmlands of the UK and Ireland.
"It's our largest wading bird. They're really beautiful and have the most amazing haunting call," said Mary Colwell from Curlew Action.
"You'll hear it at this time of year, bubbling away over the Somerset Levels."
The charity calls the Levels a "minor hotspot" for the birds, with about 20 pairs. There are thought to be just 400 pairs in the whole of southern England.
Ahead of the 10-hour walk, Gray was asked if he might sing to pass the time, and replied: "If I've got the breath there might be odd sea shanty, you never know what's going to happen especially when the mind plays tricks on you after 20 miles.
"I'm looking forward to a pint at the end of it."
The money raised will go directly to the people protecting curlew nests, monitoring the birds, and putting up nest cameras.
