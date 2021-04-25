Ambulance staff injured while answering call in Bristol
Three ambulance staff needed hospital treatment after a car collided with their vehicle earlier.
Police say the driver of the car which hit the stationary ambulance in Bristol at about 04:30 BST, left the scene.
Two of the ambulance crew remain in hospital while the third has been discharged after being treated for minor injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police said one arrest had been made in connection with the crash.
In a statement the force said a grey Audi S3 collided with the South Western Ambulance Service vehicle while the crew were on Toronto Road in Southmead in the north of the city.
"Following the collision, the driver of the car got out of the vehicle and fled the scene," the statement added.
"Three South Western Ambulance Service employees were taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Two remain at hospital where they are being treated for injuries."
Police have asked anyone who saw the incident or may have footage to contact 101.