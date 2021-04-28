Covid-19: Gardening therapy scheme reopens after lockdown
- Published
A gardening therapy project that helps homeless people is restarting its work after Covid shut the service down.
For more than 20 years the Putting Down Roots project has been using gardening to help people recover lost confidence and self-esteem.
The St Mungo's charity has centres in both London and Bristol and was due to celebrate 20 years of work in March 2020.
Clients take part for up to two years learning new skills and techniques.
Paul Fido, 51, has struggled with drug, alcohol and mental health issues for more than 25 years. This also led to long periods of homelessness and sleeping on the streets.
'Slowly killing myself'
"It was the gardening that saved me," he explained.
"Five years ago, I moved into supported housing. I knew I had to make it work because I was slowly killing myself.
"The work gave me structure, commitment and a safe space to meet others recovering from homelessness, rough sleeping and addiction."
The initial lockdown in March 2020 meant that the programme could not run and the gardens quickly became out of control.
Since the project restarted Mr Fido has become a mentor to others who struggle with addiction and homelessness.
'Part of my recovery'
"I can't recommend gardening enough as the best form of therapy," Mr Fido explained.
"It's been part of my recovery, I needed something practical and it's a safe environment. Of course when I signed up for it I never considered the weather. I started in January and it was a bit cold but in the end it didn't really bother me.
"I recommend it to anyone really, just give it a go. You are really supported and everyone is very understanding."
Putting Down Roots has now resumed, however the rule of six means that only four clients and two trainers can participate in a session at the moment.
