Rainbow crossing to be painted for Bristol Pride
A rainbow crossing will appear in the centre of Bristol ahead of its Pride festival in the summer.
The crossing will be painted on Wine Street in Broadmead which leads to Castle Park, where a Bristol Pride Day event will be held on 10 July.
A spokesman from Pride said the crossing will represent "visibility" for the community.
The festival, which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, will feature a range of events between 3 and 16 July.
Bristol Pride celebrates and protests for the rights of LGBTQ+ culture but this year's festival will be in a smaller format than previous years.
Bristol Pride director Daryn Carter said they had originally planned to paint the rainbow crossing in 2019 and were pleased it will appear on 3 July.
He said: "The crossing is symbolic - lots of people use the crossing every day, it represents visibility which has been an issue within our community.
"It's to show that we still exist and have to continue fighting for rights.
"It's something positive and I think people will take comfort in seeing it. It's a great symbol for us all coming together especially after the pandemic."
The city's Pride Day event will also see the return of the colourful pride march.