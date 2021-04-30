McDonald's robber who demanded chicken nuggets jailed
A man who raided a McDonald's brandishing a fake gun and demanding nuggets has been jailed, after fleeing with a McMuffin and cash from the till.
Rudi Batten, 22, threatened staff at the Yate branch on 8 February demanding cash and chicken nuggets. He was told they were only serving breakfast so chose a double-sausage McMuffin.
The night before, he raided the nearby Miss Millie's restaurant, taking £200 and fried chicken.
He has been jailed for six years.
Batten, of Station Road in Yate, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of possessing a knife or blade in a public place.
On 8 February, he went to the McDonald's and took £50 in notes from a till before holding an imitation gun to the head of the manager and leading him to the safe.
Sentencing at Bristol Crown Court, Judge William Hart said staff had been "clearly terrified".
"A chilling aspect of that robbery is the way the gun was held," he said
''It's the last thing people would expect in a quiet takeaway in that part of the country."
Speaking for the defence, Emma Martin said Batten was "utterly ashamed and embarrassed" by the way he had behaved.
"The lack of sophistication, the lack of any disguise are indicative of the desperation with which these offences were committed," she said.
"He had got himself involved in drink and drugs and with that comes the problem of paying for it."
Judge Hart also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the imitation firearm, plus the forfeiture of the stolen money.