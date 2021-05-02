Kill the Bill: Police make two arrests following latest protest
- Published
Two men were arrested following the latest Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Police said a 35-year-old had been held on suspicion of assaulting four emergency workers.
A 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a dispersal order and both remain in custody.
Police said items were thrown at officers by a group which gathered outside a High Street property after a peaceful protest had ended.
Saturday's protest saw an estimated 200 campaigners march peacefully from College Green in the city centre to the start of the M32, where police blocked their path.
Avon and Somerset Police said about 50 people gathered outside a High Street premises following the march and, due to some anti-social behaviour, a dispersal order was put in place.
A spokesperson said 13 officers were assaulted, with some receiving minor injuries, while items including bottles, cans, paint and eggs were thrown at them by a small number of people in the crowd and the building.
Ch Insp Rob Cheeseman said they would be investigating and reviewing CCTV and body-worn cameras to identify those responsible.
"It's wholly unacceptable for officers to be subjected to any form of assault and it's very disappointing to see a small minority using bottles, cans and other missiles to target both officers and police horses in this way," he said.
The protesters object to the government's proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is making its way through Parliament.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk