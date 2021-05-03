Dyrham Park: Once-lost squirrel to National Trust tapestries
A once-lost red squirrel has been restored to a country house's rare 17th Century tapestries as part of a National Trust restoration project.
The Enghien tapestries were cut to fit space at Dyrham Park, near Bath, before the charity took over running it.
Research of the wool weft and similar tapestries revealed the missing rodent.
Property curator Eilidh Auckland said it was "wonderful to see them back to their former glory and with the added bonus of a new squirrel".
The Flemish tapestries, which depict gardens near Brussels, were initially taken to the National Trust's Textile Conservation Studio in Norfolk in 2018 and then Belgium for specialist wet cleaning.
The charity said the tapestries had been "soiled, heavily stained and light damaged" with "large areas of loss" and that during work to conserve them, the missing squirrel was identified.
The works have since been returned to Dyrham Park and will be on display when the property in mid-May.
Ms Auckland said it was "just brilliant to have these amazing tapestries back and looking fantastic".
"There had been some splitting and loss of detail, due to the application of adhesives on old repairs and patches replacing parts, so it's wonderful to see them back to their former glory and with the added bonus of a new squirrel," she said.
"The tapestries appear more cohesive [now] while also being protected for the future."
