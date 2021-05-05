BBC News

Police find body in search for missing Olisa Odukwe

image captionThe 20-year-old was last seen leaving his house in Redland on Saturday

Police searching for a missing University of Bristol student have found the body of a man in Bristol Harbour.

Second year student, Olisa Odukwe, 20, was last seen leaving his Redland home on a bicycle early on Saturday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police said formal identification has not yet been carried out but Mr Odukwe's family has been informed.

A force spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

