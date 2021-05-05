Police find body in search for missing Olisa Odukwe
- Published
Police searching for a missing University of Bristol student have found the body of a man in Bristol Harbour.
Second year student, Olisa Odukwe, 20, was last seen leaving his Redland home on a bicycle early on Saturday morning.
Avon and Somerset Police said formal identification has not yet been carried out but Mr Odukwe's family has been informed.
A force spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.