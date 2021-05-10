Bristol bike club helps young people tackle mental health
A bike repair project has begun to help young people learn new skills and talk about their mental health.
It is based at BS14 Youth Club in Bristol and run by charities Life Cycle UK, Young Bristol and Off The Record.
The long-term aim is to set up a permanent bike workshop at the club, as well as change perceptions in the community of young people riding bikes.
Youth leader Tom Stockley said talking about bikes was "a good way to start conversations about mental health".
'Something meaningful'
"After this year, when we've lost a lot of contact with young people, we've been working out a way to get back and do something meaningful with them," added Mr Stockley.
"We're fixing bikes, setting up races and obstacle courses.
"If you asked them straight up what they want to do with their lives you might get a grunt.
"But if you talk to them about the bikes it's a really good way to start conversations about their hopes for the future, their communities, their friends and their mental health in general."
Sally Clabburn said the project had already helped her son Ethan, who is being tested for Asperger's syndrome and dyslexia.
"His concentration, his listening - it's very short," she said.
"So for this to come along, it is something that he's really into.
"I could see that he was concentrating, he was listening, he was paying interest - which is great for me."
The coronavirus pandemic has meant that many young people like Ethan have not been able to socialise, and Miss Clabburn believes the effects are now becoming apparent.
She added that the past year was especially difficult as her father also died in June.
"I think sometimes children are feeling they're being punished.
"They don't understand - we try and tell them - but they don't really understand.
"It's nice to be able to go and do something that I know he'll really enjoy," added Miss Clabburn.
